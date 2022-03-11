2022 March 11 Update Note

- Added "Difficulty". You can now choose to play the Challenge Mode as you would like.
- Fixed the text error of the Elite "Submarine", it's now shown in the correct number. Also, reduced the number of abnormal gems in that battle.
- Fixed the text error of "Challenger's Chains", it will now correctly state as "Cannot be removed".
- Fixes and tweaks to some levels.
- General bug fixes submitted by players.
Thank you for your feedback! The Challenge mode is incomplete and still in its early version. Your suggestions and feedback are what we desperately need. We'll keep polishing it until it's finished.
Thank you for your love and support!
