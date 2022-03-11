0.04 Update!

Hi everyone!
This update I've completed the deconstruction system, and you still get every standard variant of parts at the beginning of the game for the time being.
I've done some other necessary fixes and adjustment, like the save system - older saves will not longer work.
Also Hold mechanics are now reworked and balanced, it would consume proper amount of Mana and would not hurt you as you long as you are hold them (if emitted from you and are not placement like AOE or Point)
Full Change-Log:
- Deconstruction system - returning crystals & parts used in spells
- slight enhancement to spell customization tab
- added make new temp texture for stuff
- polished shop visuals
- fixed shop refreshing every restart of the game
- map can now be opened with Tab
- speech bubble polish
- Hold mechanics reworked
- Mana consumption fixed
- fixed bug where parts aren't being saved properly
- fixed bug where shop isn't being saved properly
- fixed potential crash with Snake enemy
- fixed potential crash when dying and enemies are targeting you still
- added some padding to avoid errors during room transitions
Changed files in this update