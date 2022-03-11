[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w10a: VFX technology overhaul

A new optimization approach to visual FX has been introduced levering on the latest engine breakthrough.
It will allows much greater performance in VFX intensive situation like space combat.
All particle systems have yet to be converted (for now Laser / Beam and multitool sfx has been converted)
New system features:
- smaller memory footprint: this will shave off ~400mb of RAM (once all vfx are converted).
- leverage entirely on unity DOTS: this means super fast and multi-threaded performance CPU side.
- completely batched (one vfx system for all instance in the world): this means better GPU performance
- built-in stream: VFX will unloaded when far-away
- easier to author and integrate: which will allows to add more vfx in the future.
- light are fully integrated to the engine, with GPU culling and tiled rendering. Again this means better performance.
- this will allow making further improvements to the engine
Some more tweak have been made to Light rendering:
- Falloff is a bit shorter which means better GPU performance.
- Some other tweaks also unlock better GPU performance.
Thanks for playing!
Francois
Changed depots in experimental branch