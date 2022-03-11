 Skip to content

Meister2 update for 11 March 2022

Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improvements:

  • Recreate all maps 2-1, 2-2, 2-3, 3-1, 3-2, and 3-3, which unintentionally became difficult after unit balance adjustments. (4-1, 5-1, 6-1 are not yet. ːsteamsadː)
  • <Quarry Town> and <Village> have been recreated.

Balance:

  • Adjusted the number of weapons produced in the <Arsenal> because the unit was weakened overall.
  • <House> removed from construction conditions for <Barracks>, <Archery Range>, <Hospital>, and <Market>. You can now construct these buildings even if no <House> have been built.

Fixed:

  • Early descriptions from the campaign stage will now stop when the game is paused.
  • Fixed an issue where moving units would not stop when resuming from a pause.
  • Fixed an issue where the X button in the <Barracks>, <Archery Range>, <Altar of sorcerer>, <Sanctum>, and <Future Technology Learning Center> windows did not work.

