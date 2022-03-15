 Skip to content

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 15 March 2022

NEW EVENT CALENDAR – 365 days of madness packed!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Leprechaun got a secret to be told, at the end of a rainbow there’s a pot of gold. Sham-rock and roll in the NEW FOOD CART EVENT!
  • Experience the little moments-birds chirping, waves crashing, metals clanking in AMBIENT SOUND feature.
  • Save the date for your fav events in the NEW EVENT CALENDAR – 365 days of madness packed!
  • Rejoice some helpful enhancements to smoothen your escapade

Changed files in this update

Star Chef 2: Cooking Game Content Depot 1612811
