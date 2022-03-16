 Skip to content

YOLKED update for 16 March 2022

Patch 0.10: Multiple Campaign Difficulties

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Too easy? Pfft, just you wait!

We're ramping up the challenges your egg-friend can endure 🔥

Patch 0.10

New Features 🤩
  • Multiple campaign difficulties! 📶
  • 🟢 Normal: Start with full health with all checkpoints enabled.
  • 🟡 Hard: Start with half the health. Every other checkpoint is disabled.
  • 🔴 Eggspert: Start with full health but you get only one checkpoint per level!

   

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
  • Adjusted post-processing effects
  • Fixed a bug where pressing save slot buttons multiple times causes game to load level multiple times
  • Obscured floating chains, rods, and pulleys in Kitchen

COMING SOON

The devs are hard at work! The next update on March 30th will feature:

  • More sound effects in the Kitchen and Attic levels
  • Save slots will show difficulty
  • Two new achievement collectibles

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/

