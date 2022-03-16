Patch 0.10: Multiple Campaign Difficulties

Too easy? Pfft, just you wait!
We're ramping up the challenges your egg-friend can endure 🔥
Patch 0.10
New Features 🤩
- Multiple campaign difficulties! 📶
- 🟢 Normal: Start with full health with all checkpoints enabled.
- 🟡 Hard: Start with half the health. Every other checkpoint is disabled.
- 🔴 Eggspert: Start with full health but you get only one checkpoint per level!
Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🔧
- Adjusted post-processing effects
- Fixed a bug where pressing save slot buttons multiple times causes game to load level multiple times
- Obscured floating chains, rods, and pulleys in Kitchen
COMING SOON
The devs are hard at work! The next update on March 30th will feature:
- More sound effects in the Kitchen and Attic levels
- Save slots will show difficulty
- Two new achievement collectibles
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1464010/YOLKED__The_Egg_Game/
Changed files in this update