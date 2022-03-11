 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

King Rabbit - Race Playtest update for 11 March 2022

0.6.0 Release Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8352117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New

  • Run into items quests
  • Player banner now shows current level and progress
  • Added a simple tutorial for new players
  • 3 more music tracks added

Improved

  • Opponents' ring particles now fade out
  • Added more space to the bottom of the screen before being eliminated
  • Time until next quest is now shown
  • Lava/water textures
  • Performance improvements and various UI adjustments

Fixed

  • Starting platform intersecting with first chunk
  • Continue button not tappable on first try
  • "GO!" text wrapping in some languages
  • Ring sounds and particles not playing when dying

Changed files in this update

King Rabbit - Race Playtest OSX Depot 1905921
  • Loading history…
King Rabbit - Race Playtest Windows Depot 1905922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.