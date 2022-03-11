0.6.0 Release Notes

New
- Run into items quests
- Player banner now shows current level and progress
- Added a simple tutorial for new players
- 3 more music tracks added
Improved
- Opponents' ring particles now fade out
- Added more space to the bottom of the screen before being eliminated
- Time until next quest is now shown
- Lava/water textures
- Performance improvements and various UI adjustments
Fixed
- Starting platform intersecting with first chunk
- Continue button not tappable on first try
- "GO!" text wrapping in some languages
- Ring sounds and particles not playing when dying
Changed files in this update