x Fixed an issue where the mod editor would save mods to the wrong folder, resulting in an inability to upload mods at all.
Lofi Hollow update for 11 March 2022
Bug Fix 03.10.2022b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
x Fixed an issue where the mod editor would save mods to the wrong folder, resulting in an inability to upload mods at all.
Changed files in this update