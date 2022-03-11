Version 0.3.5

Very CG heavy scenes in this patch. It adds about 22 CG scenes. I spent a lot of hours into CG scenes for Sweet revenge story quest, but sci-fi battle scenes are my forte, and I love doing it.
⨭ Added
-
Story progression: Sweet revenge added. A very CG heavy scene. It adds like 12 CG scenes.
-
After the above quest, Nick can have the first intercourse with Cass which naturally is another CG heavy scene.
💘 NSFW stuff
- Nick can now initiate an intercourse scene with Cass in this patch. Nothing too kinky since it’s the first time. Adds around 10 CG scenes.
Changed files in this update