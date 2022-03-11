 Skip to content

Phantom Project update for 11 March 2022

March 11, 2022 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings paranormal investigators!

Congratulations to the players who participated in the race and speedrun events! You can now see your names on the plaques in the lobby.

Cheers,

Astravelari Team

Phantom Project Content Depot 1745481
