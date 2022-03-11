 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Splodge Royale update for 11 March 2022

Independent Crosshair Aiming using Motion Controls

Share · View all patches · Build 8351563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Allows you to look and shoot in different directions using the Gyro on PlayStation and Switch controllers.

Changed files in this update

Splodge Royale Content Depot 1766311
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.