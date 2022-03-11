Hotfix: v0.8.3.4
Fixes/Changes:
- Fixed Guests from walking on water (pools)
- Fixed an issue where objects wouldn't be cleaned after the activity to clean them was cancelled
- Fixed an issue where you couldn't scroll all the way to the bottom of the list when linking a resaturant to a kitchen
- Fixed some issues in the restaurant and ordering food
- Fixed issues with the fireplace becoming inaccessible when it shouldn't
- Fixed an issue with the car pickup system (guests not getting picked up)
- Fixed an issue where the saving process would get stuck
- Changed the default icon for ceiling lights in the furniture menu
- We now calculate the navigation of rooms more frequently to help prevent rooms from being inaccessible when they shouldn't
- General improvements and fixes to the restaurant system to make them run more smoothly
