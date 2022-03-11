 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 11 March 2022

10 Mar 22 Early Access Build

Share · View all patches · Build 8351063 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Unity updated to 2020.3.30f1.
  • fixed a bug with trying to opfire with "*" he-equiv units against inappropriate targets getting stuck.
  • added some code to break out of any AI fire loops (thinking it can fire, trying, failing, then repeat).
  • fixed missing back of M3 GMC and M5A1 counters in Pacific.
  • Urban Hide & Seek: fixed UK AI to not sometimes think it didn't need to attack.

