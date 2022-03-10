Broken Weapon to start and improved UI for choose players spliscreen

Implemented:
Starting Sword: Broken sword near spawn points
Improved UI for choosing number of players
Fixed:
Throne Scenario: All-Black Flag
Different character spin speed depending on fps
