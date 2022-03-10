 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rebellion update for 10 March 2022

Broken Weapon to start and improved UI for choose players spliscreen

Share · View all patches · Build 8350614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Implemented:
Starting Sword: Broken sword near spawn points
Improved UI for choosing number of players

Fixed:
Throne Scenario: All-Black Flag
Different character spin speed depending on fps

Changed files in this update

Rebellion: A Rogue Souls Like Content Depot 1405261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.