Lofi Hollow update for 10 March 2022

Crash fixes 3.10.2022a

x Filled out Constructible section of Mod Menu
x Filled out Recipe section of Mod Menu
x Filled out the Item section of the Mod Menu
x If you fail to complete a picross puzzle, you now get a portion of the reward based on how far you got
x Fixed a bug that caused players to instantly win Stack'Em after playing once
x Fixed the options menu opening instantly after closing menus with escape
x Fixed a crash when sleeping/passing out

