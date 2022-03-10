 Skip to content

Nienix update for 10 March 2022

New features for the storage!

Share · View all patches · Build 8350020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.55509174

🎯 [Storage] It is now possible to bulk-move items between the storage and the inventory.
🎯 [Storage] Filters that make it possible to bulk-move different items to different storage tabs have been added.
🎯 [Storage] The available space in the storage has been significantly increased.
🎯 [Continuum Transmuter] The number of recipes that remain to be discovered is now presented in the UI.
🎯 [UI] Added a UI indicator when skills are toggled.
🎯 [Drones] Drones can now stray further away from their summoner.
🎯 [Balancing] Hull of Fighter Hangar drones has been increased by 2x.
🎯 [Balancing] Hull of Frigate Hangar drones has been increased by 1.5x.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed an error related to the latest skill tree changes.
🎯 [Bugfix] Fixed a bug related to Drone Hull % bonuses.

