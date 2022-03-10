 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Restart Zero Playtest update for 10 March 2022

Patch for Playtest 10.03.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8349952 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Zombies spawn correctly
  • Rifle ammo changed in boxes
  • Environmentfixes

Changed files in this update

Restart Zero Playtest Content Depot 1901001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.