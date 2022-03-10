- Bug fixes
- Added to scripted death list.
- Added new characters to the survivor summary in the ending screen.
- Added group factions to the stat screen.
- If a survivor in your group is injured or ill, you will now see it listed when trying to assign them to a role.
- You can now complete the infirmary.
- Vegetable gardens now produce extra food for the junkyard.
Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 10 March 2022
March 10th Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven Content Depot 543981
- Loading history…
Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven Depot mac Depot 543982
- Loading history…
Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven Depot linux Depot 543983
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update