Zombie Exodus: Safe Haven update for 10 March 2022

March 10th Patch

March 10th Patch

Build 8349894

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bug fixes
  • Added to scripted death list.
  • Added new characters to the survivor summary in the ending screen.
  • Added group factions to the stat screen.
  • If a survivor in your group is injured or ill, you will now see it listed when trying to assign them to a role.
  • You can now complete the infirmary.
  • Vegetable gardens now produce extra food for the junkyard.

