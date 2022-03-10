Interface Language and Fixes for Boxes, Puzzles and Masks

Hello there,

We’ve been thrilled to see your reactions, impressions, and reviews for UNBINARY over the past month. Thank you so much for all your support! We’re excited to say that we’ve heard all your feedback and are happy to introduce this new update based on it.

This update features improvements including interface language, improved box interactions, puzzle adjustments, and a fix for masks issues.

Patch notes:

Added language option for game interface.

Adjustment of different boxes interactions when grabbing and stacking them.

Adjustment in the height of the first biometric scanner.

Fixed an issue on Hacking the Privileges - 2, where the green robot behaved in an unwanted way.

Fixed an issue where the tutorial was skipped when the option to play without subtitles was selected.

Fixed an issue where a mask would disappear when dropped on the floor.

Fixed an issue with false positives that occurred while solving some puzzles.

Fixed a rare issue related to language selection.

Small tweaks and fixes.

We hope these updates will improve your gameplay experience in UNBINARY.

Let us know in case you encounter any issues.

Official Discord server: https://discord.gg/WEyT2pk3Kh

Thanks for playing UNBINARY and see you next time!