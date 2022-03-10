 Skip to content

PumPum update for 10 March 2022

This week's update!

Share · View all patches · Build 8349636 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What has been done so far:

  • In-game purchases are disabled - you can complete the game without hints and shuffling at all, so IAPs seem to be useless.
  • Darker backgrounds and tiles, sharper icon textures - for those who complained about the visibility of icons and bleeding eyes!
  • New items/icons in Endless(Challenge) mode!
  • +9 more achievements! 100, 1000 clicks achievements were removed.
  • The DLC soundtrack now comes with a cool 2000s style player! For those who miss Winamp and trackers!
  • Savegames on Linux fixed!

I'm still adding more Point Shop Items, hopefully they'll be approved by the Steam team next week.
As you may know, it is impossible to change them after approval, so they must be as perfect as possible.

Kawabanga!!!

