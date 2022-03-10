Knights of the Deep 0.52

I've been slowing preparing the soil to make the Team Game Mode. You can test by selecting the Teams checker. Hope you like it
- Fixed issue when sometimes when the Actor does an "attack movement", the camera shakes out of nowhere.
- Added an icon to tell the player who's a foe in a Team Game Mode. Orange is an enemy with swords crossed and Light Blue is an ally.
- Fixed on Splitscreen crosshair was not appearing for other players besides Player 1
- Added an outline to better identify which team the crustacean is.
- Teammates can't grab eachother
