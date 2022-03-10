 Skip to content

Knights of the Deep Playtest update for 10 March 2022

Knights of the Deep 0.52

Share · View all patches · Build 8349612

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been slowing preparing the soil to make the Team Game Mode. You can test by selecting the Teams checker. Hope you like it

  • Fixed issue when sometimes when the Actor does an "attack movement", the camera shakes out of nowhere.
  • Added an icon to tell the player who's a foe in a Team Game Mode. Orange is an enemy with swords crossed and Light Blue is an ally.
  • Fixed on Splitscreen crosshair was not appearing for other players besides Player 1
  • Added an outline to better identify which team the crustacean is.
  • Teammates can't grab eachother

