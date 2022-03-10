Update #46 -- Laptop Memory + General Bug Fixes

Hello everyone!

So the localisation patch is now a little over a week old and I’ve been getting lots of positive feedback! I’m so glad that many of you are now able to enjoy Vault of the Void in your local language, and hope the experience has been pleasant.

I’m just sweeping in with a quick little hotfix today -- usually I wouldn’t put together patch notes for a small patch like this, but I’ve been seeing a particular issue affecting a decent amount of players, and so wanted to address it publicly. Basically, a handful of players have been experiencing a “crash”, probably without much context or explanation. It seems to happen at random times, and then also somewhat often when reloading the game.

This was due to some memory issues going on. From what I can tell, this was mostly targeting laptops, and the issue stems from the laptop and GPU usage. I’ve done some work to optimise this, and also shorten load times on boot up as well. If you were suffering from this issue -- please let me know if this fixes the problem! As usual, I’ll keep an eye on crash logs over the next few days.

I’ve also managed to bundle in a few bug fixes as well -- all will be listed below!

Thank you again everyone for all the support! Some lovely reviews coming in from people all around the world, great to see many new players!

Thank you everyone -- all for now!!

Josh

Bugs Fixes

-Changed the way Locale files are loaded on startup, resulting in much, much faster load times.

-Optimisation for Laptops, and minor tweaks for Desktop PCs.

-Fixed an issue where floor specific Well of Stars rewards were getting jumbled (extra elite spawn after finishing floor 2, for example).

-Fixed an issue with Battle Progress not lining up on the pre-fight screen.

-Fixed an issue where one particular enemy was a high achiever, and had Battle Progress exceeding 100%

-Fixed an issue where some tooltips would break their bounds on spawned cards.

-The Favour of Cancer Artifact now has the correct artwork.

-Changed wording on the +/- Shock popover.

-Taunt ability is now translated correctly.

-Fixed some button text in the Compendium.

-Translated the Seed text in battle.