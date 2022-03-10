 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ZPlague update for 10 March 2022

ZPlague V1.0.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8349386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello people. This is the last small update before the first big update. Here is some changes that also makes the gameplay more confortable. Also, I am making 3200 ZP marketable. I pretend to do the most expensive zombie and gun as a 3200 cost, so when you get all items you can sell the ZPoints that you get.

  • Added task: Place 2 lasers;
  • Added task: Throw 2 fragment grenades;
  • Added task: Do not get hitted by zombies;
  • Added task: Do not get hitted by soldiers;
  • Zombie visual reaction to shoot is now stronger;
  • Now bot soldier reloads and fire on player speed, but misses ~30% of shoots;
  • Now bot number are randomed [4,9];
  • Now, as multiplayer, while playing with bots it also starts with more than 1 zombie, depending of number of players;
  • Fixed bot zombie trying to hit other zombie;
  • Now ZPoint 3200 is marketable;

Changed files in this update

ZPlague Content Depot 1870281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.