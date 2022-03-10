ZPlague V1.0.1.0

Hello people. This is the last small update before the first big update. Here is some changes that also makes the gameplay more confortable. Also, I am making 3200 ZP marketable. I pretend to do the most expensive zombie and gun as a 3200 cost, so when you get all items you can sell the ZPoints that you get.
- Added task: Place 2 lasers;
- Added task: Throw 2 fragment grenades;
- Added task: Do not get hitted by zombies;
- Added task: Do not get hitted by soldiers;
- Zombie visual reaction to shoot is now stronger;
- Now bot soldier reloads and fire on player speed, but misses ~30% of shoots;
- Now bot number are randomed [4,9];
- Now, as multiplayer, while playing with bots it also starts with more than 1 zombie, depending of number of players;
- Fixed bot zombie trying to hit other zombie;
- Now ZPoint 3200 is marketable;
Changed files in this update