Inscryption update for 10 March 2022

Kaycee's Mod V0.31

Yar! Another patch so soon?

Narrowing in on that release build...

  • New Achievements (should be) live! They are hard to test so we're about to find out if they work.
  • Slight nerfs for Ants and Birds encounters.
  • Allow skipping Kaycee's Mod credits with Esc key.
  • Localization edits / fixes.
  • Fixed: The infamous "GetFairHand" bug. It is a bit surreal to have players point out the exact line of code that is causing a bug that has been in the game for years...
  • Fixed: Blank stats page after returning from Kaycee's Mod credits.
  • Fixed: Annoying sigil not working on giant cards (The Limoncello, The Moon)

For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!

This patch's fan art is by @Yazawa_Akio

