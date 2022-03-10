Kaycee's Mod V0.31

Yar! Another patch so soon?
Narrowing in on that release build...
- New Achievements (should be) live! They are hard to test so we're about to find out if they work.
- Slight nerfs for Ants and Birds encounters.
- Allow skipping Kaycee's Mod credits with Esc key.
- Localization edits / fixes.
- Fixed: The infamous "GetFairHand" bug. It is a bit surreal to have players point out the exact line of code that is causing a bug that has been in the game for years...
- Fixed: Blank stats page after returning from Kaycee's Mod credits.
- Fixed: Annoying sigil not working on giant cards (The Limoncello, The Moon)
For more information on Kaycee's Mod, check out [this post](bit.ly/3oV1puq)!
This patch's fan art is by @Yazawa_Akio
