March 2022 Patch

Hey everyone,
We are releasing another small patch today.
The entire change log is as follows:
- Disallowed physics creation/destruction functions from being called on jeeps/airboats to prevent crashes
- Allowed physgunning persistent props when persistence is disabled
- Fixed an issue with halo library not resetting color of pp/copy, which in some cases makes usage of halo library fill the whole screen with a color
- Fixed Lua errors when trying to activate non Toggle Camera or Dynamite from a tool Button that was loaded from a save in multiplayer
- Improved save loading so it sets player ownership of spawned entities to a player in more cases
- Fixed vgui_slideshow_display crashing the game without materials to display
- Fixed a crash when trying to play bad ADPCM .wav files
- Fixed file.AsyncRead returning garbage when the target file has no data
- Added NextBot.GetLastKnownArea and NextBot.ClearLastKnownArea
- Put motionsensor.GetColourMaterial behind a clientside permission
- Fixed DIconLayout counting border size 2 times when laying out icons (Community Contribution)
- Flash the game window when loading screen disappears to let the player know the loading is finished
- Fixed hook.Add giving a less than useful error when given a nil to second argument
- Failing to save jpeg screenshots/posters actually says that it failed in console
- Fixed a regression with string.Comma where it wouldn't format huge numbers properly
- Fixed func_healthcharger and func_recharge not updating its texture index
- Added OnHalfEmpty, OnEmpty and OnFull outputs to func_healthcharger, to match func_recharge
- Fixed Half Life 1 sentry ragdolls not cleaning up on map cleanup. Also fixed their collisions and inability to hit the player at certain player angles
- Fixed a crash in the DSP system
- Fixed a crash with NPC:SetNPCClass
- TTT: Fix ammo ents blocking +use near other entites (Community contribution)
- Fixed a typo in hook.Remove error (Community Contribution)
- Fixed security issues
As usual servers are recommended to update at earliest convenience, especially if they were affected by one or more issues mentioned above.
Changed files in this update