Garry's Mod update for 10 March 2022

March 2022 Patch

Garry's Mod update for 10 March 2022

March 2022 Patch

Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone,

We are releasing another small patch today.

The entire change log is as follows:

  • Disallowed physics creation/destruction functions from being called on jeeps/airboats to prevent crashes
  • Allowed physgunning persistent props when persistence is disabled
  • Fixed an issue with halo library not resetting color of pp/copy, which in some cases makes usage of halo library fill the whole screen with a color
  • Fixed Lua errors when trying to activate non Toggle Camera or Dynamite from a tool Button that was loaded from a save in multiplayer
  • Improved save loading so it sets player ownership of spawned entities to a player in more cases
  • Fixed vgui_slideshow_display crashing the game without materials to display
  • Fixed a crash when trying to play bad ADPCM .wav files
  • Fixed file.AsyncRead returning garbage when the target file has no data
  • Added NextBot.GetLastKnownArea and NextBot.ClearLastKnownArea
  • Put motionsensor.GetColourMaterial behind a clientside permission
  • Fixed DIconLayout counting border size 2 times when laying out icons (Community Contribution)
  • Flash the game window when loading screen disappears to let the player know the loading is finished
  • Fixed hook.Add giving a less than useful error when given a nil to second argument
  • Failing to save jpeg screenshots/posters actually says that it failed in console
  • Fixed a regression with string.Comma where it wouldn't format huge numbers properly
  • Fixed func_healthcharger and func_recharge not updating its texture index
  • Added OnHalfEmpty, OnEmpty and OnFull outputs to func_healthcharger, to match func_recharge
  • Fixed Half Life 1 sentry ragdolls not cleaning up on map cleanup. Also fixed their collisions and inability to hit the player at certain player angles
  • Fixed a crash in the DSP system
  • Fixed a crash with NPC:SetNPCClass
  • TTT: Fix ammo ents blocking +use near other entites (Community contribution)
  • Fixed a typo in hook.Remove error (Community Contribution)
  • Fixed security issues

As usual servers are recommended to update at earliest convenience, especially if they were affected by one or more issues mentioned above.

Changed files in this update

