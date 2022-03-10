Version 1.2.1 Released

Version 1.2.1 is what I like to call a "maintenance" update that addresses a lot of small requests, bugs, and balance changes. We hope everyone has enjoyed discovering new mythics in the Primal Lands; we still have more content in the pipeline so stick around!
- Reduced the max scroll speed of the town and purchase menus
- Added protection against relic level overflow
- Added "max relic level" option for late-game players (credit to caviyacht)
- Ore will no longer be considered for script checks involving MP and will also be ignored for the "has no essence" trigger
- “Remove Enemy Death Animations” now also applies to ore veins
- Blacksmith’s “Lure” will now only proc after he is targeted by an enemy
- Can now script friendly skills when targeting enemies (defaults to weakest team member)
- Enigmatic Fragment drop chance increased from 1/100 to 1/90
- Soda Stein proc rate lowered from 13% to 12%
- Decreased the spawn rate of mammoth shield from 1/150 to 1/300
- Added missing enemy skill names: Feather Shot, Bolt, Black Slash
- Magnificent Robe base Magic Boost increased from 15% to 20%
- Keybringer key find chance reduced from 20% to 15%
- Internal Max Key Find Percent increased from 70% to 90%
- Key Find will now be shown capped at 90% when viewed in the party stats screen
- Judgement will now always succeed but has been given a cooldown of 1
- Group Cleanse cooldown reduced from 5 to 3
- Fish can no longer be caught inside of mineshafts
- Fixed an issue where expired status effects could still persist until the end of a turn
- Fixed an issue where the “Theme Preview” button wouldn’t disappear after purchasing a tavern theme bundle
- Adventure Log will now indicate when a dungeon party is defeated by “Surrender”
- Adventure Log will now indicate when a character dies from reflect damage
- Key HP/MP settings can now be specified in 5% increments
- Dropped enemy item bags will now reflect the rarity color of the item earned
- Optimized some loading/unloading of dungeon BG assets
