 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soda Dungeon 2 update for 10 March 2022

Version 1.2.1 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8349258 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2.1 is what I like to call a "maintenance" update that addresses a lot of small requests, bugs, and balance changes. We hope everyone has enjoyed discovering new mythics in the Primal Lands; we still have more content in the pipeline so stick around!

  • Reduced the max scroll speed of the town and purchase menus
  • Added protection against relic level overflow
  • Added "max relic level" option for late-game players (credit to caviyacht)
  • Ore will no longer be considered for script checks involving MP and will also be ignored for the "has no essence" trigger
  • “Remove Enemy Death Animations” now also applies to ore veins
  • Blacksmith’s “Lure” will now only proc after he is targeted by an enemy
  • Can now script friendly skills when targeting enemies (defaults to weakest team member)
  • Enigmatic Fragment drop chance increased from 1/100 to 1/90
  • Soda Stein proc rate lowered from 13% to 12%
  • Decreased the spawn rate of mammoth shield from 1/150 to 1/300
  • Added missing enemy skill names: Feather Shot, Bolt, Black Slash
  • Magnificent Robe base Magic Boost increased from 15% to 20%
  • Keybringer key find chance reduced from 20% to 15%
  • Internal Max Key Find Percent increased from 70% to 90%
  • Key Find will now be shown capped at 90% when viewed in the party stats screen
  • Judgement will now always succeed but has been given a cooldown of 1
  • Group Cleanse cooldown reduced from 5 to 3
  • Fish can no longer be caught inside of mineshafts
  • Fixed an issue where expired status effects could still persist until the end of a turn
  • Fixed an issue where the “Theme Preview” button wouldn’t disappear after purchasing a tavern theme bundle
  • Adventure Log will now indicate when a dungeon party is defeated by “Surrender”
  • Adventure Log will now indicate when a character dies from reflect damage
  • Key HP/MP settings can now be specified in 5% increments
  • Dropped enemy item bags will now reflect the rarity color of the item earned
  • Optimized some loading/unloading of dungeon BG assets

Changed files in this update

Soda Dungeon 2 OSX Depot 946052
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.