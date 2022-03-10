 Skip to content

EQDRIVE.IO update for 10 March 2022

Major Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We redesigned Gridmap with a lot of interesting obstacles and platforms to test drive vehicles.
Added a new game scene featuring a sci-Fi city and elevated racetracks(with checkpoints and timer).
Added one more bus and sports car added to the game. (24 vehicles in total)
Added more colors to vehicles and improved shading.
Fixed the car rendering issue affecting players from US and UK.
Added high quality textures to all vehicle interiors.
Re-programmed the tire friction model to allow drifts and sliding.
Improved physics performance over 20%
Fixed problems about respawning vehicles.
Improved multi vehicle support and collision between vehicles(Beta).
Added ability to rotate interior camera.

Realityocean Games

