Version 1.1c

Changelog
This update got a lot bigger than initially anticipated. There is a wide range of improvements. I tried to incorparate feedback and add quality of life improvements, better guidance and more. Chapter Uncertainty received a lot of adjustments and feels a lot better but in general all chapters were improved.
- Added Gameplay Reminder to Prologue since I feel like people expect a different game and don't pay attention to the story, notes or objects to examine and get stuck
- Added Objectives to Journal, I thought the hints through voice over would be enough but I kept seeing people stuggle (works with old saves)
- Added/Repositioned some lights to give better guidance, also to side areas
- Added prompt reminder to open journal when a new note is being added
- Added journal notes highlighting for new ones
- Added journal notes to Chapter Within, to clarify more of the story.
- Added Next Big Update Panel linked to the most recent Steam Post
- Tweaked some voice events triggers to give more guidance
- Tweaked a lot of events, tighter timings, more audiozones, voice interruption
- Adjusted a few important events to make them independent from player movement
- Adjusted most notes to trigger voice lines after examine
- Smoother movement state transitions
- 25% higher walk speed (cannot go too much higher otherwise events might overlap), feels a lot better already
- Fixed some glitches and bugs
- Optimizations Chapter Within
Cheers,
Leon Drace
