- Ranked match now offers rematch opportunity
- Ranked match win streaks tracked and displayed
- Player ranking displayed in ranked and casual online matches
- Online play UI improvements
- Online stability improvements
- Arcade score tracking
- Arcade bonus stage added
- Credits added
Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 10 March 2022
Build 726 (2022-03-10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Super Bout: Champion's Tour macOS Depot 1169111
Super Bout: Champion's Tour Windows Depot 1169112
Changed files in this update