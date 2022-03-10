 Skip to content

Super Bout: Champion's Tour update for 10 March 2022

Build 726 (2022-03-10)

Build 8348997

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Ranked match now offers rematch opportunity
  • Ranked match win streaks tracked and displayed
  • Player ranking displayed in ranked and casual online matches
  • Online play UI improvements
  • Online stability improvements
  • Arcade score tracking
  • Arcade bonus stage added
  • Credits added

