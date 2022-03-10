Update v 0.9.22.5.5

This update adds four quests to the game, allowing the player to send out human characters and tamed monsters to search for eggs in nearby caves. The eggs are protected and cannot be taken away without a fight. You can find Cave Arachnid Lair and Green Ant Colony in every province, but no Velvet Spider Nest in the north. Although, Northern Lizard Dens are located exclusively in the northern province.
Added:
- Velvet Spider Nest
- Cave Arachnid Lair
- Northern Lizard Den
- Green Ant Colony
- New combat type for tournaments: "Gladiators"
Changes:
- Auto-combat rebalanced
Fixed:
- Typo in the "Monster Has Grown Up!" Notification.
- False info about the apprenticeship in the "Recruit" window.
- Camera rotation buttons (Q, E) were too sensitive compared to other camera movements.
- Incorrect stats of blacksmith capacity in the Base management window.
- Banner selection buttons malfunction in the New Game window.
- The input field of the creature's name duplicates the "Egg" in the Hatchlings window.
- The game does not play "Death" animation if the character has died by a weapon with a "Crusher" bonus.
- The effect of Brew of Alteration and Spawning Potion is not indicated correctly in the Breeding Panel.
- False indication of hit rate for archers when a ranged attack is not possible due to enemy on an adjacent hex.
