Improvement: Lowered starting difficulty a lot, however the difficulty increases quicker as you get further into the game.
Improvement: Healthbars now show unit name, time-till-attack countdown and status icons
Improvement: Levels do not always have 4 rounds of waves anymore. Levels can now have 2, 3 or 4 waves (missions scale accordingly)
Improvement: WorldMap locations now show the missions, the enemy types and the round of waves on hover-over.
Improvement: Around 15 VFX have been implemented
New: Chapter 2 - Swamp
New Boss: Tentacles
New Mission: Astray
New Mission: RoboPatrol
New: Settings Menu. Adjustable audio volume and resolution settings.
New Shortcut: T - TimeBank™ one second.
New Shortcut: ALT - Show all healthbars of active units
New Shortcut: ESC - In-game quit/settings menu.
Bugfix: Enemy skitter infinite loop
Bugfix: Wrong mouse cursor on WorldMap
Oakenfold Playtest update for 10 March 2022
v0.11.869
