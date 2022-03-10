 Skip to content

Oakenfold Playtest update for 10 March 2022

v0.11.869

Build 8348658

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Improvement: Lowered starting difficulty a lot, however the difficulty increases quicker as you get further into the game.

  • Improvement: Healthbars now show unit name, time-till-attack countdown and status icons

  • Improvement: Levels do not always have 4 rounds of waves anymore. Levels can now have 2, 3 or 4 waves (missions scale accordingly)

  • Improvement: WorldMap locations now show the missions, the enemy types and the round of waves on hover-over.

  • Improvement: Around 15 VFX have been implemented

  • New: Chapter 2 - Swamp

  • New Boss: Tentacles

  • New Mission: Astray

  • New Mission: RoboPatrol

  • New: Settings Menu. Adjustable audio volume and resolution settings.

  • New Shortcut: T - TimeBank™ one second.

  • New Shortcut: ALT - Show all healthbars of active units

  • New Shortcut: ESC - In-game quit/settings menu.

  • Bugfix: Enemy skitter infinite loop

  • Bugfix: Wrong mouse cursor on WorldMap

