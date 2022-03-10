 Skip to content

No Place Like Home update for 10 March 2022

New Hot Fix!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hey Guys!

Today we launch a quick hot fix! Here is a list:

  • Jam can stack up to 50 pieces per slot
  • More pet food capacity in lvl 3 animal houses
  • Fix - scenes loading errors, bad (too strong) lighting and items/buildings disapearing from farms
  • Fix - quest items are now counted correctly
  • Fix - some furniture was looking “glitchy” (bad aligned textures etc)
  • Fix - few sound changes (new sounds plus old trash vacuuming sound is back)
  • Fix - trash no longer appearing many times over Fennec House (Desert area)

Thanks!
We will be launching another patch this Monday so keep your feedback coming!

