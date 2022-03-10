New Hot Fix!

Hey Guys!
Today we launch a quick hot fix! Here is a list:
- Jam can stack up to 50 pieces per slot
- More pet food capacity in lvl 3 animal houses
- Fix - scenes loading errors, bad (too strong) lighting and items/buildings disapearing from farms
- Fix - quest items are now counted correctly
- Fix - some furniture was looking “glitchy” (bad aligned textures etc)
- Fix - few sound changes (new sounds plus old trash vacuuming sound is back)
- Fix - trash no longer appearing many times over Fennec House (Desert area)
Thanks!
We will be launching another patch this Monday so keep your feedback coming!
Changed depots in nightly branch