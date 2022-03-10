Patch 6 - Quality of Life Update!

Patch 6 is out featuring Lazy Motion, Hotkeys, Game Settings and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!
Additions:
- Lazy motion object (located in the special effects) will auto rotate and soft move to your mouse location in build mode to simulate vehicular motion.
- Grid distance unity multiplier and rounding.
- Save reminder with adjustable timer.
- Added some more props like primitives, round stairs and archways
- Adjustable mouse sensitivity slider for camera rotation.
- Remove all children button
- Alt + Drag leaves a duplicate in place.
Tweaks:
- Prop Database search has been optimised to stop stutter on Enter.
- Alert messages on Workshop interactions.
- Removed some assets which were too similar to other assets to declutter the prop menu.
- Undo and redo applied per locator move.
- Reflections removed on water shader to greatly increase performance.
- Potato mode FX.
- Tab system loading.
- Pivots on Rail tracks updated.
- Build Menu Prop Icon size adjustments now saved.
- Large Dwarven building updated to work both in and outside.
Fixes:
- Demo players couldn't load Template maps.
- Tab buttons displayed incorrect colours on mouse over in Demo mode.
- Scrolling bug on the prop system fix.
- Some shaders didn't work with the FOW.
- Some Items weren't tint-able.
- Some objects' colliders were not correct and have been fixed.
- Invisible locator no longer interacts with the Navigation of Characters.
- Random Roam now restart consistently when switching maps.
Changed files in this update