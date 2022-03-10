 Skip to content

The RPG Engine update for 10 March 2022

Patch 6 - Quality of Life Update!

Patch 6 · Build 8348483

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 6 is out featuring Lazy Motion, Hotkeys, Game Settings and plenty more features, tweaks and fixes!

Additions:

  • Lazy motion object (located in the special effects) will auto rotate and soft move to your mouse location in build mode to simulate vehicular motion.
  • Grid distance unity multiplier and rounding.
  • Save reminder with adjustable timer.
  • Added some more props like primitives, round stairs and archways
  • Adjustable mouse sensitivity slider for camera rotation.
  • Remove all children button
  • Alt + Drag leaves a duplicate in place.

Tweaks:

  • Prop Database search has been optimised to stop stutter on Enter.
  • Alert messages on Workshop interactions.
  • Removed some assets which were too similar to other assets to declutter the prop menu.
  • Undo and redo applied per locator move.
  • Reflections removed on water shader to greatly increase performance.
  • Potato mode FX.
  • Tab system loading.
  • Pivots on Rail tracks updated.
  • Build Menu Prop Icon size adjustments now saved.
  • Large Dwarven building updated to work both in and outside.

Fixes:

  • Demo players couldn't load Template maps.
  • Tab buttons displayed incorrect colours on mouse over in Demo mode.
  • Scrolling bug on the prop system fix.
  • Some shaders didn't work with the FOW.
  • Some Items weren't tint-able.
  • Some objects' colliders were not correct and have been fixed.
  • Invisible locator no longer interacts with the Navigation of Characters.
  • Random Roam now restart consistently when switching maps.

Changed files in this update

