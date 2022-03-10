Hotfix #1 for EA Aquarist is available now!

Hello fellow Aquarists!
We've got very good news for you - Hotfix #1 for Aquarist Early Access is now available!
Here's a short list of changes we've provided....
- improved subtitle size in Chinese and Japanese
- after completing the game, you can play as much as you want, developing your locations endlessly
- fixed bug with shark purchase in locations other than the oceanarium
- fixed bug with blocking character movement when selling the aquarium in which we were swimming
- fixed problem with completing the first missions when pouring the soil indefinitely
- faster throwing the soil into the aquarium
- rubbish cannot fall out of the bin so that it cannot be thrown away
- scale of some corals has been changed - if you used them, they decreased significantly, but you can enlarge them again. (Sorry if we have spoiled your composition in the aquarium this way, but thanks to this little change, it will be possible to correctly enlarge / reduce them in the future ːsteamhappyː).
Let us know in the comments how you like the game!
Hoping your fish are doing fine... ːsteamhappyː
Aquarist Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1430760/Aquarist__build_aquariums_grow_fish_develop_your_business/
Changed files in this update