- Fixed: Peasants assigned to the smelter, smithy and mill now can actually find a work spot there and won't hang around in some random spot in the village anymore
- Fixed: Stone wall construction now labelled correctly on peasant list
- Fixed: No more ugly sound distortion from the church noon bell sound
- Fixed: Peasants no longer walk straight through the church on Karenfang
- Fixed: Destroyed buildings should no longer cry that they haven't any workers assigned to them (serves you right, letting yourself get destroyed and all!)
- Fixed: Camera can now reach the east and west edges of the map in Karenfang
- Balance: Our griffins are all grown up now - and a bit stronger than before
- Balance: Stone walls now take slightly longer to build (16 instead of 15 hours)
- Balance: Tuned difficulty on Karenfang a bit
- Visuals: Increased light range of lamp posts by 20%, but only if they are undamaged
- Visuals: Raised shadow distance on lower quality settings
- Death is now more visual, so you can see more clearly if and where a peasant died
Black Forest update for 10 March 2022
Updates... so many Updates...
Patchnotes via Steam Community
