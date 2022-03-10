 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 10 March 2022

Updates... so many Updates...

Build 8348047 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Peasants assigned to the smelter, smithy and mill now can actually find a work spot there and won't hang around in some random spot in the village anymore
  • Fixed: Stone wall construction now labelled correctly on peasant list
  • Fixed: No more ugly sound distortion from the church noon bell sound
  • Fixed: Peasants no longer walk straight through the church on Karenfang
  • Fixed: Destroyed buildings should no longer cry that they haven't any workers assigned to them (serves you right, letting yourself get destroyed and all!)
  • Fixed: Camera can now reach the east and west edges of the map in Karenfang
  • Balance: Our griffins are all grown up now - and a bit stronger than before
  • Balance: Stone walls now take slightly longer to build (16 instead of 15 hours)
  • Balance: Tuned difficulty on Karenfang a bit
  • Visuals: Increased light range of lamp posts by 20%, but only if they are undamaged
  • Visuals: Raised shadow distance on lower quality settings
  • Death is now more visual, so you can see more clearly if and where a peasant died

