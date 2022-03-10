 Skip to content

Scarlet Hollow update for 10 March 2022

More minor fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8348045 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a few small bugs including: rare error messages, missing sprites, and explore options that wouldn't close themselves off.

Also fixed cloudsaving to work cross-operating system.

