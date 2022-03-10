 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pinecone Game update for 10 March 2022

Update - 03.11.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8347832 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Now it's possible to add your own music into the game. You can read about how to do this in the following guide:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2776563798

Changed files in this update

PineconeGame Content Depot 1818151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.