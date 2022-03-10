Patch 1.1.5.3

- Fixed an issue where accounts that have already completed the Story in Legacy mode would display Champion of Stormfall mode as locked.
- Fixed an issue where some NPCs would be in T-pose during a cutscene in the Vault of Hope in Chapter 2.
- Fixed an issue where the visual effect that indicates hits would not display if the character took damage that was entirely absorbed by their force shield.
- Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash after a long period of inactivity.
- Fixed an issue where the position of the "Do not show again" checkbox in the difficulty selection of the War Table wouldn't be properly centered.
Changed depots in wolcen_testing branch