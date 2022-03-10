 Skip to content

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem update for 10 March 2022

Patch 1.1.5.3

  • Fixed an issue where accounts that have already completed the Story in Legacy mode would display Champion of Stormfall mode as locked.
  • Fixed an issue where some NPCs would be in T-pose during a cutscene in the Vault of Hope in Chapter 2.
  • Fixed an issue where the visual effect that indicates hits would not display if the character took damage that was entirely absorbed by their force shield.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would sometimes crash after a long period of inactivity.
  • Fixed an issue where the position of the "Do not show again" checkbox in the difficulty selection of the War Table wouldn't be properly centered.

