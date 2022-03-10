Fixed a potentially game-breaking bug where Paragon would start speaking at the rooftop of Castle Krump even if he wasn't with the team.
Barry of Wrath update for 10 March 2022
Major Bug Fix - March 10, 2022
Changed files in this update