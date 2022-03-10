- Canyon no longer playable as it is reworked
- Error Dialogs in Main Menu
- Kick button now works
- Level ambiences added by Yarnak
- Discord join requests fixed
- Ready up screen more responsive
- Fix EOSSDK Crashing on shutdown
- Fix killbind not working
- Fix Collectibles not showing in MP
- Wasteland Replays fixes
- Level streaming changes
Ball Game Playtest update for 10 March 2022
Update 0.9.0+3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Ball Game Playtest Content Depot 1905471
Ball Game Playtest Content Linux Depot 1905472
Changed files in this update