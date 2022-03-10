 Skip to content

Ball Game Playtest update for 10 March 2022

Update 0.9.0+3

  • Canyon no longer playable as it is reworked
  • Error Dialogs in Main Menu
  • Kick button now works
  • Level ambiences added by Yarnak
  • Discord join requests fixed
  • Ready up screen more responsive
  • Fix EOSSDK Crashing on shutdown
  • Fix killbind not working
  • Fix Collectibles not showing in MP
  • Wasteland Replays fixes
  • Level streaming changes

