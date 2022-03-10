 Skip to content

Skeletal Skism update for 10 March 2022

v2.1.0

Build 8347035

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Javelin: Range decreased from 0.03 to 0.02

  • Spear: Range decreased from 0.06 to 0.04

  • Naga: Range decreased from 0.12 to 0.08

  • Wraith: Range decreased from 0.04 to 0.03

  • Sickle: Reap increased from 3 to 5

  • Scythe: Reap increased from 6 to 10

  • Reaper: Reap increased from 12 to 20

  • Hand of Midas: Reap increased from 28 to 47

  • Lapis: Reap increased from 19 to 32

  • Added a Default Mouse Cursor setting to the options menu

(MBE Games Discord)

