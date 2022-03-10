-
Javelin: Range decreased from 0.03 to 0.02
Spear: Range decreased from 0.06 to 0.04
Naga: Range decreased from 0.12 to 0.08
Wraith: Range decreased from 0.04 to 0.03
Sickle: Reap increased from 3 to 5
Scythe: Reap increased from 6 to 10
Reaper: Reap increased from 12 to 20
Hand of Midas: Reap increased from 28 to 47
Lapis: Reap increased from 19 to 32
Added a Default Mouse Cursor setting to the options menu
Skeletal Skism update for 10 March 2022
v2.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
