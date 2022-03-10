Fixed a bug where everything in the rubbopedia would be discovered already, and you'd instantly get the achievement for it.
TEMPLE of RUBBO update for 10 March 2022
Rubbopedia Hotfix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed a bug where everything in the rubbopedia would be discovered already, and you'd instantly get the achievement for it.
Changed files in this update