Update 1.0.2

A new Beholder 3 patch is now available for download 📕
List of changes:
- Fixed an issue where you can hear the tipping sound even though there is no button prompt active in intro
- Fixed loading game twice when spamming Esc in intro with low FPS
- Fixed an issue with “Failed Quest” messages for non-visible to player quests
- Fixed a room selection with direct control in surveillance overview
- Fixed an issue with pressing Esc in surveillance mode
- Fixed various Russian VOs being cut off
- Fixed system text in control settings
- “Forbidden love” - the "See to it that Friederike disappears" step will now disappear correctly, when Friederike warned/arrested.
- Blocked input controller from being rebound
- Contradicting government directives are filtered out now
- Stephen Huberts has a phone voice now
- Julia Harshberger is translated in report screen now
- Other minor fixes
Remember to join the official Discord server:
https://discord.gg/beholder 👁🗨
Changed files in this update