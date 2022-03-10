 Skip to content

Beholder 3 update for 10 March 2022

Update 1.0.2

Build 8346871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new Beholder 3 patch is now available for download 📕

List of changes:

  • Fixed an issue where you can hear the tipping sound even though there is no button prompt active in intro
  • Fixed loading game twice when spamming Esc in intro with low FPS
  • Fixed an issue with “Failed Quest” messages for non-visible to player quests
  • Fixed a room selection with direct control in surveillance overview
  • Fixed an issue with pressing Esc in surveillance mode
  • Fixed various Russian VOs being cut off
  • Fixed system text in control settings
  • “Forbidden love” - the "See to it that Friederike disappears" step will now disappear correctly, when Friederike warned/arrested.
  • Blocked input controller from being rebound
  • Contradicting government directives are filtered out now
  • Stephen Huberts has a phone voice now
  • Julia Harshberger is translated in report screen now
  • Other minor fixes

