Hotfix - Deflector Ver. 0.7d

Hey precious assistants!
Thanks to your feedback we were able to exterminate some nasty bugs that appeared after the latest patch.
Bugs
- Middle path is now possible to select on the world map with a controller.
- Quest's achievements are now granted immediately after opening the game if they were completed before the Version 0.7d.
- Boss music now plays properly at the prologue level.
- Prisoner quest cost reduced from 2000 to 1400 cells.
- Deflect Zone mutation: Area no longer appears outside of the room boundaries.
- Solved an issue where the first challenge from Eradicator was completed but the unlock was not displayed properly.
- Solved an issue where Eradicator Beta’s damage was not being applied properly.
- Solved an issue where the game would sometimes refunding the DNA upgrades after the very first playthrough.
- Solved an issue where some traits values were not saving properly.
Fixes
- Added sound to the pod when leaving boss room.
- Added landing sound when boss spawns at prologue level.
- Slasher active skill damage is slightly increased.
- Improved collision in Magnetic Fields
Features
- Controller vibration can now be disabled from settings.
Attention
Due to the solved issue regarding the traits values lost on loading an ongoing run, any ongoing saved run has been wiped to avoid any data loss. Sorry for the inconvinience.
