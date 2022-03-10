- Added indicator timer for scanner
- Added indicator to show location of downed 2nd player on UI
- Modified heavily waypoint indicator appearance / system
- Fixed nano drop lagging on high loops game because too many nanosys spawn
- Fixed mission text not appear on top right
- Fixed turrets not delete after mission failed in Factory gate mission
- Fixed player dead not spectate other alive player
- Added Español, Русский, 中文（简体) and 日本語 for hint text. Late Русский translation for Operation Miner Buster
