Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 10 March 2022

Patch 12

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added indicator timer for scanner
  • Added indicator to show location of downed 2nd player on UI
  • Modified heavily waypoint indicator appearance / system
  • Fixed nano drop lagging on high loops game because too many nanosys spawn
  • Fixed mission text not appear on top right
  • Fixed turrets not delete after mission failed in Factory gate mission
  • Fixed player dead not spectate other alive player
  • Added Español, Русский, 中文（简体) and 日本語 for hint text. Late Русский translation for Operation Miner Buster

