Unstable server performance

Hello survivors
At this moment, we are getting several reports of server crashes and degraded performances. The developers are aware of it and are working to resolve the issue.
Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello survivors
At this moment, we are getting several reports of server crashes and degraded performances. The developers are aware of it and are working to resolve the issue.
Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
Changed depots in testserver branch