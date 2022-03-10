 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Deadside update for 10 March 2022

Unstable server performance

Share · View all patches · Build 8346632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello survivors

At this moment, we are getting several reports of server crashes and degraded performances. The developers are aware of it and are working to resolve the issue.
Sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

Changed depots in testserver branch

View more data in app history for build 8346632
Deadside Content Depot 895401
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.