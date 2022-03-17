- Fixed visual issues with FidelityFX Super Resolution
- Fixed attaching tension belts in multiplayer
- Fixed shovels not being able to move material on the ground
- Fixed text input with touch input on Steam Deck
- Fixed microphone input on Steam Deck
Farming Simulator 22 update for 17 March 2022
Update Notes for Patch 1.3.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
