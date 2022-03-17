 Skip to content

Farming Simulator 22 update for 17 March 2022

Update Notes for Patch 1.3.1

Build 8346613

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed visual issues with FidelityFX Super Resolution
  • Fixed attaching tension belts in multiplayer
  • Fixed shovels not being able to move material on the ground
  • Fixed text input with touch input on Steam Deck
  • Fixed microphone input on Steam Deck

Farming Simulator 22 Win Depot 1248131
Farming Simulator 22 Mac Depot 1248132
