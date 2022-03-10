Version 1.2.2

General
-
Players can now gain gold from Solo Play to unlock new cards.
-
Interest is now gained for every 2 mana saved instead of 3.
-
Rating calculations have been adjusted to allow for easier ladder climbing while at low ranks.
Balance
-
Devourer health reduced from 1150 down to 1100.
-
Mortar damage if close increased from 160 to 190. Stun duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.2 seconds.
-
Phoenix basic attack damage reduced from 52 down to 48. Living bomb damage reduced from 220 down to 190.
-
Adrenaline attack speed reduced from 35% down to 30%.
-
Primal Fury damage increased from 50% to 55%.
-
Mana Shard now ignores passive units when distributing.
Bug Fixes
-
The Berserker's stun immunity should now work correctly.
-
Fixed a number of execution order errors to prevent an empty screen on match started.
-
When there are only summoned units left at the end of the round, the damage sequence no longer plays.
-
Purchasing the Money Bags title should now correctly subtract gold locally.
Changed files in this update