Godsbane update for 10 March 2022

Version 1.2.2

Godsbane update for 10 March 2022

Version 1.2.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Players can now gain gold from Solo Play to unlock new cards.

  • Interest is now gained for every 2 mana saved instead of 3.

  • Rating calculations have been adjusted to allow for easier ladder climbing while at low ranks.

Balance

  • Devourer health reduced from 1150 down to 1100.

  • Mortar damage if close increased from 160 to 190. Stun duration increased from 2 seconds to 2.2 seconds.

  • Phoenix basic attack damage reduced from 52 down to 48. Living bomb damage reduced from 220 down to 190.

  • Adrenaline attack speed reduced from 35% down to 30%.

  • Primal Fury damage increased from 50% to 55%.

  • Mana Shard now ignores passive units when distributing.

Bug Fixes

  • The Berserker's stun immunity should now work correctly.

  • Fixed a number of execution order errors to prevent an empty screen on match started.

  • When there are only summoned units left at the end of the round, the damage sequence no longer plays.

  • Purchasing the Money Bags title should now correctly subtract gold locally.

