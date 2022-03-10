 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 10 March 2022

Veni, Vidi, Bugfixi

Share · View all patches · Build 8346547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Wallbuilder could place walls into the air on maps with height differences
  • Fixed: Death count at game end should be correct again (silly game was counting only the last day deaths, such an optimistic thing...)
  • Fixed: Had a talk with the Input Config window in the main menu. It promised to be less shy and not hide behind other windows anymore
  • Updated Unity game engine (might take care of the very rare crash bugs I see)
  • Remove a few high scores from the leaderboard that were clearly caused by glitches and are impossible to achieve through regular gameplay

