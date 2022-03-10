- Fixed: Wallbuilder could place walls into the air on maps with height differences
- Fixed: Death count at game end should be correct again (silly game was counting only the last day deaths, such an optimistic thing...)
- Fixed: Had a talk with the Input Config window in the main menu. It promised to be less shy and not hide behind other windows anymore
- Updated Unity game engine (might take care of the very rare crash bugs I see)
- Remove a few high scores from the leaderboard that were clearly caused by glitches and are impossible to achieve through regular gameplay
Black Forest update for 10 March 2022
Veni, Vidi, Bugfixi
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
- Loading history…
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update