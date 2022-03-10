Challenges update - New Game Mode

The game is updated with a new challenges tab.
Here you can choose to play a daily or a weekly parkour.
Every day and every new week there will be a new parkour to play and your best score will be uploaded to the leaderboards if you are online.
